One killed as car hits tree near Bryan

A 39-year-old Brenham woman has died after her car ran off the road and struck a tree near Bryan Sunday night.

The Department of Public Safety reports a 2008 Hyundai four-door driven by Lashanda Nicole Lewis of Brenham was east bound on FM 1179 about 4.5 miles northeast of Bryan about 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigating troopers said the car had drifted into oncoming traffic in the westbound lane.

The driver over-corrected to the right, and entered the east bound ditch, striking a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.