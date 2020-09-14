One killed as car hits tree near Bryan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

A 39-year-old Brenham woman has died after her car ran off the road and struck a tree near Bryan Sunday night.

The Department of Public Safety reports a 2008 Hyundai four-door driven by Lashanda Nicole Lewis of Brenham was east bound on FM 1179 about 4.5 miles northeast of Bryan about 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigating troopers said the car had drifted into oncoming traffic in the westbound lane.

The driver over-corrected to the right, and entered the east bound ditch, striking a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44