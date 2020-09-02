One killed, child hurt in crash near Moody

The Department of Public Safety reports one person killed and a child critically injured in a Tuesday evening traffic crash near Moody.
DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said it happened about 6:15 p.m. on FM 107 at Blue Cut Road northwest of Moody.
Howard said a Ford Mustang entered the intersection from Blue Cut road and was struck by a truck tractor rig that was westbound on FM 107.
The Mustang overturned.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a five-year-old passenger was taken to McLane Children’s Hospital and was listed in critical condition.
Identities have been withheld pending notification of next of kin.