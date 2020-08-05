One killed, four hurt in New Road crash

One person was killed, four others injured and one driver fled the scene of a three vehicle crash on New Road in Waco Tuesday night.

Waco fire and rescue units were dispatched at 9:36 p.m. on a report that at least one victim was trapped in a vehicle at the crash at New Road and Huaco Lane.

Waco Police Department Garen Bynum said two of the vehicles involved in the crash collided head on in the center turn lane on New Road.

Bynum said a Toyota Prius had been going south on New Road and a Toyota Camry was going north and entered the center turn lane at the same time.

The Prius then struck a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire report indicated that as rescue personnel arrived at the crash site, one of the vehicles was catching fire.

Firefighters immediately began work to extricate the victim from the Prius and from the Camry and called for an additional unit for more help.

As this was going on, it was determined that a mother and two children were in the Tahoe and an extra ambulance was called to the scene.

New Road was closed for a time during the rescue efforts and while the fire was being extinguished.

Police noted that the driver of the Camry fled the scene.

The passenger in the Camry and the three occupants of the Tahoe were all transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital.

The name of the deceased was being withheld Wednesday morning pending notification of next of kin.