Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

One person was killed and the southbound lanes of Highway 6 were shut down early Friday morning following a two vehicle traffic crash.

Troopers were reported enroute at 5:52 a.m. to the crash reported at South Highway 6 between Peach Creek road and FM 2154.