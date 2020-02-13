One killed in 18-wheeler crash and fire on interstate

! 34-year-old Grand Prairie man died when his 18-wheeler struck another and an SUV and burned on the south side of Waco early Thursday morning.

The Department of Public Safety reports it happened about 12:45 a.m. on the northbound side of I-35 near Loop 340 and near mile marker 329.

A truck tractor rig driven by Jesus Salas Rodriguez was going north when it struck a Freightliner parked on the inside shoulder.

Rodriguez’s truck then struck a Chevy Tahoe and burst into flames.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the parked truck were taken to the nearby Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Tahoe was not hurt.

The interstate main lanes were closed for several hours.