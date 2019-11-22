Whitney man killed in crash near Aquilla

The Department of Public Safety reports one person died in a Friday morning crash near Aquilla in Hill County.

A DPS spokesman said the crash was reported at 5:22 a.m. on FM 933 near Hill County Road 2122 which puts it between Whitney and Aquilla.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Ryan Howard said a Chevrolet van was southbound on FM933 and failed to make the curve, leaving the roadway and crashing into a tree.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Oscar Maldonado Martinez of Whitney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers report it was raining at the time of the crash