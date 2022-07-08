Madisonville, Tx (FOX44) – One man was killed when his pickup left the road and crashed into a parked truck in Madison County early Friday morning.

DPS Sgt Justin Ruiz said it happened about 2:50 a.m., when a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling north on the Interstate 45 service road a half-mile south of Madisonville.

A 2022 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was parked on the improved shoulder of the service road. The smaller truck drifted off the road and struck the rear of the semi-trailer.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 19-year-old Stephen Harris, of Huntsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.