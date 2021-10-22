One killed in crash of stolen car near Killeen

The Department of Public Safety reports that a man killed in a Thursday evening crash of a car on I-14 was driving a car that had been stolen just moments before.

DPS Sgt Bryan Washko says the crash occurred about 6:45 p.m. on I-14 right near the Bell/Coryell County line.

Witnesses told troopers the car had been westbound on I-14 at a high rate of speed when it went off the left side of the road and entered the grassy median, rolling over several times.

Sgt Washko said a little earlier the owner of the car had given the man a ride, but had stopped and got out of the car, at which time the man drove off with the car.

The car’s owner had just made the report of the vehicle being taken when the crash occurred.

Sgt Washko said there was no identifying information on the man who was killed and determination of his ID was pending Friday morning.