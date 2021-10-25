One killed in early morning shooting

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who shot and killed a man early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of Orchard Lane. Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX 44 News that is when deputies got the first call.

When they arrived at the scene, they found somewhere between 500 and 1000 people were in the area for a trail ride event.

Witnesses told the deputies that a man wearing camouflage and carrying an AK-47 opened fire, killing 25-year-old Scotty Stevens. Sheriff McNamara says it appears the gunman targeted Stevens, and this may be connected to another shooting in Waco.

Along with being shot, Sheriff McNamara says a vehicle also ran over Stevens. The driver does not face any charges at this time, and the vehicle has several bullet holes.

Police from West, Bellmead, and Waco helped conduct the investigation, along with Texas State Troopers.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to contact the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.