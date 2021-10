The Department of Public Safety reports one person killed and four injured in a one vehicle crash east of Mart Friday morning.

A DPS spokesman said the crash was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 164 about six miles east of Mart in Limestone County.

One person was reported dead at the scene and four others were reported transported to a hospital.

The names of the victims were not available Friday morning and details of the crash were still under investigation.