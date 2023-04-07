Navasota, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old woman from Spring has died in a rainy, head-on collision late Thursday night crash near Navasota in Grimes County.

The Department of Public Safety reports Augustina Sanchez of Spring was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 249 seven miles east of Navasota.

The DPS spokesman said she was the driver of a Toyota Corolla that was going southeast on on 249 when a 2014 Mercedes C-250 driven by 19-year-old Justin Rashaad Taylor, also of Spring, that was going northwest attempted to pass an 18-wheeler in the rain and collided head on with the Toyota.

Taylor received non life threatening injuries in the crash.