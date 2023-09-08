Iola, Tx (FOX44) – An Anderson man was killed in a Thursday night crash near Iola in Grimes County.

Department of Public Safety Sgt Justin Ruiz said 50-year-old Karl Ray Smith of Anderson was the driver of a 2022 Ford F250 pickup that was traveling east on State Highway 30 about 8:06 p.m. south of Iola. As he entered a curve to the left on the highway, his truck left the road to the right and struck a utility pole at County Road 175.

He was transported by ambulance to CHI St Josephs Hospital in Bryan where he later died of his injuries.