Grimes County, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 64-year-old man died on Sunday when his motorcycle went off the road in Grimes County.

A DPS spokesman said David Shelton Russell, of Katy, was the operator of a 2003 Harley Davidson Road Glide that was traveling eastbound on FM-149, about nine miles east of Anderson. Russell entered a left curve and left the roadway – when the motorcycle overturned.

Russell was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigating troopers indicated he was wearing a helmet.