Grimes County, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports a 64-year-old Dickenson, Texas man was killed in a single motorcycle crash in Grimes County on Sunday.

A DPS spokesman said the crash was reported about 11:28 a.m. on FM-3030, about three miles west of Anderson. The operator and victim was identified as Harold Lawrence Weaver, of Dickinson.

The spokesman said a 2006 Harley Davidson was going north on FM-3090 – when the operator failed to negotiate a left curve, left the roadway and struck a yellow warning sign.

Weaver was ejected from the motorcycle and was thrown through a fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.