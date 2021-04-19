One killed in Grimes County rollover crash

The Department of Public Safety reports one man was killed when his pickup rolled over several times near Navasota in Grimes County.

The crash occurred about 9:05 p.m. on State Highway 105 near Grimes County Road 407.

DPS spokesman Sergeant Justin Ruiz said a 1999 GMC pickup driven by 38-year-old Maxmiliano Ramirez of Spring, Texas was reported going west on Highway 105 going in and out of its lane.

Minutes after that report was received, the truck was reported to have gone off the north side of the roadway, rolling over multiple times and coming to rest in the ditch.

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.