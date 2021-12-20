A car hydroplaning on a wet highway struck another vehicle head on Saturday, leaving an 18-year-old man dead.

A Department of Public Safety statement said it happened about 11:25 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 105, 1.4 miles west of Plantersville in Grimes County.

Investigating troopers reported that a 2019 Dodge passenger car was going east at what they described as an unsafe speed for roadway conditions and began hydroplaning.

It entered the westbound lane and struck a 2020 Nissan passenger car head on.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 18-year-old Chance Gibson of The Woodlands, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 59-year-old Ann Taylor of San Antonio, was taken to St. Joseph health Regional Hospital with what were described as incapacitating injuries.

The investigation into the crash was listed as still open as of Monday.