Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – One person was killed in a Monday evening traffic crash near the Milam-Robertson County Line.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office reports it happened on FM-485 East, on the Milam County side of the Brazos River bridge, about 8:30 p.m. Firefighters from Gause and Hearne responded to the scene.

Reports indicated a passenger and a dog were trapped in the wreckage. The name of the victim was being withheld Tuesday morning, pending notification of next of kin.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Hendricks was investigating.