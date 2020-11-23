One killed in RV park fire in Rockdale

One person is dead and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to help investigate a fire that occurred Monday morning at a Rockdale RV Park.

Rockdale Police report their dispatch got the call at 5:52 a.m. about the fire at the Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park in the 1400 block of East Cameron.

The victim was found inside the burned unit.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Northcutt, who ordered an autopsy.

Witnesses said an elderly man lived there alone.

His identity was not available Monday morning.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.