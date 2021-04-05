One killed in Sunday afternoon East Waco shooting

An 18-year-old Waco man is dead following a Sunday afternoon shooting.

Police were called to the area of J.J. Flewellen and Lenox at 3:47 p.m. Sunday on a report of a possible shooting and when they got there found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police removed him from the vehicle and emergency medical personnel were called to the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but died later as a result of the wounds.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Damon Morgan, Jr of Waco.

Police say they believe the shooting is gang related and that Morgan was specifically targeted as a result of a previous incident.

Officers are still working to develop leads and say they would like to speak with anyone who might be able to help with information.

Those with information are asked to contact Det. Reyes in the Special Crimes Division at (254)750-7619 or you can remain anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254)753-HELP(4357).