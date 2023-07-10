Hubbard, Tx (FOX 44) – A 52-year-old Lindale, Texas woman was killed in a one vehicle rollover crash in Hill County on Sunday evening.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said the crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on State Highway 31, about four miles west of Hubbard.

The investigating trooper reported a tire blew out on a Ford E-350 van that was traveling east on Highway 31 – with the van going out of control, leaving the roadway and rolling over.

One woman, identified as 52-year-old Jennie Frasier, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and five other passengers were transported to the hospital for treatment. Information on their conditions were not immediately available.

The investigation remained listed as open on Monday.