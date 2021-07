One person has died in a traffic crash in Milam County Tuesday morning.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office reported it happened about 5:40 a.m. on Highway 79 at the 347 Loop at Gause just west of the Brazos River and involved three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler

Department of Public Safety troopers were still on the scene conducting an investigation as of 8:00 a.m.

The name of the victim and other details of the crash were not immediately available.