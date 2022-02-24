One man has died following a Wednesday night traffic crash near Caldwell in Burleson County.

DPS Sgt Justin Ruiz said it happened about 9:00 p.m. on State Highway 36, about 3.9 miles south of Caldwell.

Sgt Ruiz said a 2013 Lexus passenger car driven by 30-year-old Lakadrick Davis of Houston was going north at what troopers said was an unsafe speed – when it went into a side skid and struck a tree.

Davis was transported to CHI St Joseph Regional Hospital, where he later died.

The investigation into the crash was still open on Thursday morning.