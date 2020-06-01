One killed in two vehicle Sunday night crash in Troy

Troy police report an 18-year-old Troy man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in their city Sunday night.

Police Chief Gary Smith said the crash was reported at 10:55 p.m. at the intersection of South Central Avenue which is also the I-35 service road and Loves Boulevard.

Chief Smith saida white 2013 Dodge 4 door driven by Raiden Garcia of Troy, was travelling west on Loves Blvd.

He said a silver 2004 Infiniti SUV driven by 22-year-old by Joan Rivera from Temple, was travelling south in the 1200 block of S. Central Ave. \

The two vehicles collided in the intersection of the two streets.

Garcia was the sole occupant of the Dodge and Rivera was accompanied by a woman and three children.

Raiden Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.

The woman and two of the children that had been in the Infiniti were transported by ambulance to local hospitals, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The southbound service road was closed for several hours while the main lanes of I-35 were not affected by the incident.

