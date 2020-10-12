One killed in Waco crash, juvenile driver flees, later arrested

One person was killed and a juvenile driver who initially fled the scene is in custody after a Saturday night traffic crash in Waco.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at North 9th Street and Jefferson Avenue at 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

They found a 2007 Buick SUV and a 2008 Cadillac DTS crashed in the intersection.

The Cadillac had three occupants, one of whom was pronounced dead with the others two suffering serious injuries.

A 30-year-old woman and a four-year-old child were taken to a local hospital with the child later being transferred to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.

The driver of the Cadillac, identified as 29-year-old Glafira Ann Rodriguez-Flores was killed.

The driver of the Buick SUV fled the scene.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said investigators determined that the Buick SUV had run the stop sign and that the driver had run from the scene.

Bynum said that detectives were able to determine his identity and he was located and taken into custody.

He was taken to the Bill Logue Juvenile Detention Center charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Because of his juvenile status, his name has not been released.