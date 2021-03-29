One killed in Waco motorcycle crash Sunday night

Waco police report one person was killed in a crash between a car and a motorcycle Sunday night.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Franklin Avenue.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said a Pontiac sedan had been going west on Franklin and was attempting to turn into the parking lot of a Strips convenience store.

The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the collision and laid the motorcycle own on the pavement but still struck the car.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital but later died.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

More details of the crash are expected to be available later Monday morning.