One killed, one injured in crash during rain near Bryan

The Department of Public Safety reports one man was killed and another injured in a one vehicle crash during a rain near Bryan on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on State Highway 21 thirteen miles east of Bryan about 11:00 a.m.

The initial report indicated a 1992 Ford F-250 pickup went out of control, left the roadway and struck a stand of trees.

Neither occupant of the vehicle was restrained.

A 39-year-old man was killed and a 23-year-old man was treated and released at a nearby hospital.

The names of the victims were being withheld as of Thursday morning.

