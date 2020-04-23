One man and one juvenile arrested after multiple shots fired into homes

BELL COUNTY, Texas- Two people have been arrested Wednesday in connection to multiple shots fired into homes in Bell County.

On April 22nd at 12:46 a.m., The Bell County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in the 5900 block of Sophie Lane and the 3700 block of Canyon Heights Drive, in Belton, where shots had been fired into both homes.

During these investigations, additional shots were heard on FM 439, very close to both above addresses.

A suspect vehicle was located, and a short vehicle pursuit ensued when occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee the area.

Two males were detained and a weapon recovered from the vehicle.

Both occupants, the adult male driver, Christopher Alan Anderson, and a juvenile male were subsequently arrested.

Both are also believed to be responsible for shots being fired into at least one other residence within the City of Belton earlier in the evening.

Anderson was taken to the Bell County Jail, the juvenile to the Bell County Juvenile Detention facility.

Both are being held pending further investigation and review from the Bell County District and County Attorney’s Office.