One man arrested, bonds out following bicycle hit and run

Local News
Waco police say a 21 year old man turned himself in later in the day following a Sunday morning hit and run accident that left a forty year old man seriously injured.

Nathan Branum turned himself in and was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of failure to stop and render aid, later posting $3000 bond and was released.

The accident occurred Sunday morning about 5:00 a.m. in the 100 block of South New Road.

Officers were initially called to the scene by someone who found a bicycle that looked like it had been struck by a vehicle.

Officers arriving on the scene located 40-year-old Brandon Rank about 100 feet away from where the bicycle was found.

He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital with what were described as “significant injuries.”

Police say the vehicle did not stop and officers initially were looking for a dark grey Dodge Avenger with possible damage to the right front quarter panel.

Police say as they were conducting their investigation, Branum turned himself in.

