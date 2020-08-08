One Man Arrested for Assault on Police Officer

Gatesville, Tx- One man is in custody after a July incident where he assaulted a Peace Officer.

Jove Bryce Gomez was arrested without incident on August 7th after the Coryell County Sheriffs office received information in regards to his location in Temple. Gomez was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants stemming from an incident in early July.

Gomez is charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest/Detention with a Motor Vehicle , and three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a Peace Officer.