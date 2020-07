A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run that left one man dead.

Temple Police responded to a hit and run near the intersection of Birdcreek Drive and SW H K Dodgen Loop.

The initial call for service came at about 3:45 a.m. July 5, 2020.

Officers were advised that a white SUV allegedly struck a person on a bicycle, then fled the scene.

The deceased has not yet been identified.