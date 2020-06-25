LIVE NOW /
One man in custody after 6 month long narcotics and trafficking investigation involving 3 agencies

CLIFTON, Texas- A suspect is in custody after a 6 month long narcotics investigation.

In late 2019, Clifton Police began an investigation into narcotics trafficking being conducted from a local residence.

Over a period of 6 months, officers conducted surveillance and gathered information and evidence of narcotics use, possession and distribution as well as human trafficking.

Undercover officers successfully accessed a network and ultimately purchased methamphetamine from suspects at the location.

McLennan County SO, Hamilton County SO and Hamilton PD were contacted after officers determined a source or supplier had ties to McLennan County and Hamilton County.

On June 25, 2020 at 5:40 a.m. officers with Clifton PD, assisted by Deputies from Bosque County S.O., S.W.A.T. from McLennan County S.O., U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and Texas Parks and Wildlife Dept. executed a search warrant at a residence in Clifton.

Methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and evidence of narcotics trafficking were all found by officers at the residence.

One man has been arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Future charges and arrests are pending as a result of this investigation

