One man in hospital after shooting in apartment complex, no suspects identified

TEMPLE, Texas- A Sunday evening shooting left one man in the hospital according to Temple Police.

Officers responded to a shooting June 7th at the Village of Meadowhead Apartment, 2787 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Around 9:15 officers were dispatched to a parking lot where they found a victim who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No suspects have been identified.

This case is active, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500