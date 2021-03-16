One man pleas out, two others to stand trial in attempt to rob Harker Heights ATM

Federal prosecutors report that Maurice Harris has entered a plea to conspiracy and aiding and abetting bank robbery in connection with an attempt to get money out of a Harker Heights ATM December 15, 2020.

Harris was one of three men arrested after police broke up the attempt to get the cash from the machine at BancorpSouth Bank at 661 West Central Texas Expressway.

Harker Heights officers had responded to an alarm and as they arrived, an officer witnessed an individual in a vehicle allegedly tampering with the ATM.

Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, but the occupants refused, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

After several moments, the vehicle came to a stop. All three occupants of the vehicle bailed out and ran.

Officers located one of the suspects, identified as 29-year-old Howard Lee Jordan, who was placed into custody without incident. Jordan was transported to the Harker Heights Police Department.

Further investigation by the Harker Heights Police Department, Killeen Police Department and FBI San Antonio Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force identified the other two suspects and obtained arrest warrants for Maurice Allen Harris and Christopher Anthony George.

On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, a joint effort with members of the Killeen Police Department and FBI San Antonio Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force located Harris and George at their place of employment and placed them into custody without incident.

Harris appeared before US Magistrate Jeffrey Manske and entered his pleas. He will be sentenced at a date yet to be set.

His Co-defendants are still scheduled for jury selection and trial–Christopher George on March 19, 2021; Howard Lee Jordan on April 19, 2021.

Court papers for Harris stated that he and two other men met the morning of the attempt and had watched YouTube videos on how to rob an A