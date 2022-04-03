TEMPLE, TX – The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Sunday.

At 1:22 a.m., officers responded to an incident in the 700 block of E. Downs Ave.

The shooting victim was been transported to the hospital, but the extent of his injury is currently unknown.

This case is under investigation, and no suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.