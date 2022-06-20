Abbott, Texas (FOX44) – One man is dead and a 40-year-man is being held following a Friday afternoon shooting at Abbott in Hill County.

Hill County deputies arrested Nicholas Chaleo Charassri at the scene following the incident.

A statement issued by the Hill County Sheriff’s Office said it was around 5:01 p.m. Friday that a 9-1-1 call came in reporting a probable shooting in the 400 block of West Pine Street in Abbott.

Initial reports indicated one man had been shot and that the shooter was possibly still at that location.

The first deputy arrived on the scene at 5:09 p.m. and removed the suspect, later identified as Charassri, from a vehicle and put him in handcuffs.

He then began performing CPR on the victim.

Numerous deputies and other law enforcement personnel and first responders soon arrived, but despite lifesaving measures that were taken, the victim died at the scene.

The name of the victim had not been released as of Monday pending notification of next of kin.

Charassri was transported to the Hill County Jail.