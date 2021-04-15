One man taken to jail following Wednesday Harker Heights standoff

A 40-year-old Harker Heights man was taken into custody following just over four hours of a standoff Wenesday afternoon.

DPS spokesman Bryan Washko said that about 1:45 p.m. law enforcement personnel attempted to serve a felony warrant in the 300 block of East Cardinal Drive in Harker Heights.

Washko said, “As law enforcement officers attempted to execute the warrant, shots were fired. No injuries resulted in the shots being fired to either law enforcement or to the individual inside the residence.”

He said the man barricaded himself inside the residence and after negotiations were conducted, about 6:00 p.m. he surrendered without further incident.

Washko said, “Officers arrested Brandon Charles Kay, 40, of Harker Heights, Texas. Kay was taken into custody and transported to jail.”

There was no immediate information on what charges he was being held.

He said the Texas Rangers are the lead agency investigating the shooting and that the investigation is active and open as of late Thursday morning.