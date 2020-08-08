One new death in Mclennan County, 57 new cases of COVID-19

Waco, TX- The Waco Mclennan County Public Health District has reported one new COVID-19 fatality, bringing the total amount of fatalities to 63.

The patient was an 80 year old white male.

Fifty-seven new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of today, bringing the total number of cases to date to 4,946.  There are 1,788 estimated active cases, and 3,095 estimated cases who have recovered. Fifty-three cases are hospitalized. Of the 53 hospitalized, 37 cases are McLennan County residents. Eleven cases are on ventilators.

