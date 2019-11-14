One person dead in early morning fire at Elm Mott

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person died in an early Thursday morning house fire at Elm Mott.

The deceased was only described as a male and a name was not released pending confirmation of the identity and notification of next of kin.

Two investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office were on the scene Thursday morning with no information released on a possible cause as of Thursday afternoon.

Fire units were called to the 500 block of East Hilltop very early in the morning.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman said there was no indication of foul play at this time.

The first report of the fire came at 3:02 a.m.

Elm Mott units were assisted by firefighters from Lacy Lakeview, Ross and West with some firefighters remaining on the scene until after 7 a.m.