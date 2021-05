TEMPLE, Texas – One person is out their home, after a fire in Temple Friday night.

Temple Fire and Rescue got the call before 10pm in the area of 804 S 10th Street, when they first arrived, they say they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

The fire was under control around 20 minutes later.

Texas Fire and Rescue says one person who was not home when the fire began was displaced.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.