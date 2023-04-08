Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killen Police officers are investigating a crash that killed one person Friday night at 8:58 p.m.

The crash took place at the intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive. When officers arrived, they found one man unconscious in a red sedan. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him deceased at 10:06 p.m.

Officers say the crash involved four vehicles going south on Robinett Road. One vehicle ended up striking a nearby home. They believe speed and weather conditions played a role in the crash.

Ambulances took four people to Baylor Scott & White in Temple, a fifth went to Advent Health, and a sixth to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. All are in stable condition.