Oakwood man reported dead in Sunday Leon County crash

The Department of Public Safety reports one person killed in a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Leon County.

A DPS spokesman said the crash occurred on US Highway 79 west of the community of Oakwood.

Investigating troopers said a 2010 Ford Explorer driven by 22-year-old Jamyan Armoni Bates of Oakwood was going southwest on Highway 79 when it entered the oncoming traffic lane and struck the trailer of an 18-wheeler that was heading northeast.

Bates was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

