One person shot during child custody exchange in Bellmead

Bellmead police say one 17-year-old male was shot and another burned by the muzzle flash of a weapon during a Thursday morning shooting.

Police got the call about 11:30 a.m. of the shooting in the 1400 block of Lisa Drive in Bellmead during what was supposed to have been a child custody exchange of a very young child.

The child was not hurt.

Police Assistant Chief Brenda Kinsey said the two young men were trying to disarm the suspect who they believe was targeting the new boyfriend of the mother of the child.

The mother, child, new boyfriend and the two injured males were present during the incident.

The victims’ injuries were not believed life threatening.

Police are looking for a man in his early twenties as a suspect in the case.