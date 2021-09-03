One person shot off Harvey Road in College Station

College Station police report one person was wounded in a Friday morning shooting incident.

Officers and emergency medical personnel were called to an apartment complex near the intersection of Harvey Road and George Bush Parkway at 3:24 a.m. Friday.

A person with a gunshot wound was located and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have information that leads them to believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no further danger to the public at large in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call (979) 764-3600.