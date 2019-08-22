One seriously hurt, one arrested in traffic crash

Nicholas Wuthrich

College Station police say one man was seriously injured early Thursday morning in what investigating officers are calling a drunk driving crash.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway at 2:30 a.m. in regard to what was reported as a major traffic accident.

They found two vehicles wrecked in the northbound lanes.

One of the drivers suffered what were called incapacitating injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The other driver was arrested following an investigation.

Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Wuthrich, who police said had a Houston address, was taken to the Brazos County Jail on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle, serious bodily injury, with his bond set at $15,000.

The northbound lanes of Harvey Mitchell Parkway were closed north of F&B Road for some time while the investigation and accident reconstruction was conducted.

