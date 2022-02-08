WACO, Texas – Waco Police Officers have made an arrest in a Monday night shooting.

At approximately 10:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting which just occurred near the 2900 Block of N. 21st Street. This happened after the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Vintreil Anderson, was involved in an argument with the victim.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound laying outside a residence. The victim was immediately transported to the hospital.

Anderson had barricaded himself inside the residence – and after a short time he came outside, where officers took him into custody. Anderson is in the McLennan County Jail, and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Source: Waco Police Department