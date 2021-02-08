One suspect in custody after police pursuit, second suspect on the run

KILLEEN, Texas – A traffic stop in Killeen turned into a police pursuit on Monday evening.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by two people on Old FM 440 Road, when the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect driver led officers to the area of Bull Run Drive and Fieldcrest Drive, where the driver came to a stop and both suspects fled on foot. Officers conducted a search of the area and took one suspect into custody.

Officers continued to search the perimeter and did not find the second suspect. This investigation is still ongoing.

Source: Killeen Police Department