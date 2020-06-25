One suspect in custody in connection to State Capitol vandalism, additional suspects wanted

AUSTIN, Texas- Texas DPS Troopers have one suspect in custody in connection to vandalism and damage caused to the Texas State Capitol during a protest on Saturday, May 30.

DPS Troopers say a number of protesters intentionally damaged the historic Texas State Capitol building, monuments and fixtures, as well as DPS patrol vehicles.

Several DPS Troopers were also injured during the riot.

Special Agents reviewed hours of videos from various media platforms, surveillance camera footage, law enforcement databases and open source information.

An arrest warrant was obtained for 23-year-old Keegan Dalton Godsey.

Godsey was arrested without incident for felony criminal mischief, riot and interference with public duties, and was booked into the Travis Co. Jail on Tuesday.

DPS is working with Capital Area Crime Stoppers to locate several individuals who were captured on video and in photos during an active assault on DPS Troopers.

Anyone with information about this specific event or those involved is urged to contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (800) 893-TIPS (8477) or (512) 472-TIPS (8447)or online.