One vehicle crash claims the life of an 18-year-old

GATESVILLE, Texas- Texas DPS Troopers responded to a one vehicle crash that left the driver dead May 11, 2020.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a one vehicle rollover crash 11 miles west of the City of Gatesville.

Investigation revealed that a 1997 Chevrolet pick-up truck operated by 18-year-old Jeffrey Daily Ward of Gatesville was westbound on US 84.

The Chevrolet traveled off of the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver over-corrected back onto the pavement  and began to skid sideways. The Chevrolet left the roadway and struck a pipe fence and overturned.

Ward was not wearing a seatbelt, and was killed upon impact.

