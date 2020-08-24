One Waco man seriously hurt in Monday morning shooting

Waco police report one man was seriously wounded in a South Waco shooting early Monday morning.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said officers were called to the 1800 block of South 25th Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital where he immediately began receiving emergency treatment.

Investigating officers were told that multiple people entered the victim’s home, with the victim being shot as he was attempting to flee.

The shot was reportedly fired by an unidentified male subject.

There were two juveniles in the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt.

Officers were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting later Monday morning, with the investigation ongoing.

