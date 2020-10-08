One woman killed in Highway 84 crash.

Gatesville ,TX- One woman is dead after a car hit multiple pedestrians on Highway 84.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle versus multiple pedestrians with a possible fatality.

A 2014 Subaru Forester SUV operated by Joan Ann Werner, 76, of Canyon Lake, Texas, was traveling eastbound on US 84.

A 2015 Audi passenger car, occupied by two male occupants, had pulled over and stopped on the eastbound shoulder. The Audi reportedly pulled over due to getting road debris lodged underneath it.

A passing motorist identified as Kary Sue Ann Poorman, 58, of Purmela, Texas, had stopped and parked behind the Audi to help.

The approaching Subaru failed to drive in a single marked lane and ran off the right side of the roadway.

The Subaru struck a culvert, went airborne, and then struck Poorman and one of the male occupants of the Audi.

Coryell County Justice of the Peace pronounced Poorman deceased on scene.

The male occupant was flown to Scott & White ER in Temple. Werner was transported via ambulance to Scott & White in Temple.